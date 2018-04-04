Five totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Red, White, Blue: Global Colours

Be transported around the world via the vibrant work of 37 photographers from 24 countries at the Getty Images Gallery’s latest exhibition. The pictures’ common thread? They all show there’s more to the colours red, white and blue than the Union Jack. Getty Images Gallery. Tube: Oxford Circus. Until May 26.

Glee club

Fancy yourself a ‘Glee’ student or a ‘Pitch Perfect’ performer? Clear your throat and head east for a group acapella singalong. Queen of Hoxton. Shoreditch High St Overground. Mon Apr 9.

Girls skate night

Learn to be a pro-skateboarder thanks to expert tutors at this beginners-friendly all-girl get-together. Cool down with a yoga class then round off the night with a free cocktail. Sounds rad. House of Vans. Tube: Waterloo. Thu Apr 5.

Hedgehog Discovery Day

Brush up on your knowledge of adorable prickly creatures at this family-friendly day out. Hear about hedgehog conservation, learn if there are any hedgehogs where you live and even

take home a clay critter of your very own. Sydenham Hill Wood. Forest Hill Overground. Sun Apr 8.

Little Moons mochi pop-up

Mochi are small and perfectly formed glutinous rice balls traditionally filled with sweet bean paste. Little Moons, however, use ice cream in theirs, which sounds awesome. Head to Old Street station, where they’re celebrating what passes for spring this year by giving away free samples of their limited-edition cherry and cherry blossom flavours. Delish! Tube: Old St. Tue Apr 2-Apr 27.

Find more free things to do in London