Five totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Friday Night Sketch

Whether you’re a novice scribbler or a seasoned artiste, get your creative juices flowing at the Design Museum’s new monthly Friday evening sketch workshops. Each session will be led by a different design pro and first up is illustrator Erin Aniker (whose work is pictured above). Reserve a free ticket in advance and don’t forget to stick your masterpiece on the fridge. The Design Museum. Tube: High St Kensington. Starts Fri Nov 2.

The Body Shop’s Enchanted Forest

Indulge in ethical pampering treatments at this enchanted forest-themed pop-up. Give yourself some TLC with free makeovers, massages and facials, as well as nibbles and hot drinks up for grabs. 106 Commercial St. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Nov 3-Sun Nov 4.

Vietnamese doughnuts

Vegan Vietnamese and Korean joint Eat Chay is handing out free doughnuts to celebrate its Boxpark launch. The first 200 visitors will blag rings of baked goodness without parting with any hard-earned dough. Boxpark Shoreditch. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Nov 3, 11am.

Wingstop giveaway

Upgrade your lunch at the first European branch of Rick Ross’s US-based fried chicken restaurant. It’s already built up a serious cult following. From noon, the first 100 people to cross the road and pay Wingstop a visit will get a free portion of chicken wings. Wingstop. Tube: Leicester Square. Wed Oct 31.

Biff’s Jack Shack launch

Street food fave Biff’s Jack Shack is giving away 20 free jackfruit-based burgers every day until Friday. Choose between the firey Samuel Hell Jackson or the classic Big Jack with secret sauce. It’s patty time! Boxpark Shoreditch. Shoreditch High St Overground. Tue Oct 30-Fri Nov 2.

