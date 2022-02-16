If you’re veggie, vegan, or just go a bit wibbly at the sight of red meat, then consider this is your warning to look away now. Because two of London’s most carnivorous restaurants are coming together for a beefed-up celebration of all things meaty, and you can scoff it in the comfort of your own home thanks to home-delivery service Dishpatch.

St John has long been known for high-end grub that rehabilitates the reputation of unsavoury bits of offal like lambs’ hearts or pigs’ trotters. And FKA Black Axe Mangal has more recently built a name for itself as an offbeat Islington purveyor of delicious and creative kebabs, including ingredients like raw beef and bone marrow served alongside famously charred, fresh-off-the-grill flatbreads. Now these culinary kindred spirits are coming together on restaurant meal delivery service Dishpatch, which has got them to create a special collab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •F•K•A•B•A•M• (@blackaxemangal)

The menu launches on Sunday February 27, when it’ll be available as part of Dishpatch’s collection of prepared-by-chefs, heat-at-home menus. It’ll be a high-end homage to the joys of the kebab, that humble foodstuff that powers London through the small hours of the night. Will you eat it off a fine bone china plate with a knife and fork? Or will you stuff it into your face in time-honoured nightbus tradition? The choice is yours.



The FKA Black Axe Mangal x St John collab is available for delivery via Dishpatch from Sun Feb 27.

Hummingbird Bakery is giving away more than 1,000 cupcakes today.

Here are the best restaurants in London you should be booking a table at.