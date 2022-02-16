Stroll through Kensington and you might well see misty-eyed cake fans toting hefty, sugar-pink carrier bags, decked out with a little bird silhouette. They’ve been to Hummingbird Bakery, of course, and they’re already daydreaming about the forthcoming of moist sponge and whipped buttercream. And for today and today only, you can join this smug crew of cake cognoscenti for the delightfully low price of zero pounds and zero pence. Because Hummingbird Bakery is giving away 1,000 free cupcakes from its South Kensington store on Old Brompton road: the giveaway started at 10am today, so get there fast to get a slice of the action.

This free cake bonanza is all in aid of celebrating Hummingbird Bakery’s revitalised new South Ken flagship. The star attraction is a personalisation station, where skilled cake artisans will apply your chosen decorations to your cakes while you wait. There's also been a delectable interior redesign in shades of pink, cream and white. Plus, there are also indulgent-sounding new menu items like red velvet and white chocolate cookies, popcorn brownies, and a selection of cheesecakes including pecan baked cheesecakes. These items will join the existing all-American menu of cupcakes (the sweet treat that Hummingbird Bakery helped popularise on its London launch in 2004), cookies, and pies.

Apparently, this big relaunch is happening ahead of a nationwide expansion: so there could be quite a few new Hummingbirds flapping their way across the country. For now, serious sugar fans will be flocking to Kensington to get their free fix.

Hummingbird Bakery, 47 Old Brompton Road, SW7 3JP.

