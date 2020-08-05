Flat Iron Square is reopening its giant foodie garden this week

Whether for after-work drinks with something tasty on the side or watching football fail to come home, Londoners once flocked to Flat Iron Square with great ease in the summer. It’s a short walk from an abundance of offices, the South Bank and Borough Market – and a brief stagger to London Bridge station for the last train home. It also boasts 40,000 square feet of outdoor space, nestled in among just enough buildings to provide shelter from intense rays (or more likely in the capital, rain).

Summer is getting going a little later than usual for the lively spot this year (as is the case for many London businesses right now). But Flat Iron Square has finally announced it will be reopening tomorrow (Thursday August 6). It will initially open for a three-day week, welcoming groups of up to six guests on Thursdays and Fridays from 4pm and 11.30pm and Saturdays from noon to 11.30pm. We feel like we say this quite a lot at the moment, but you’re encouraged to book via its website – although a small number of tables will be reserved for walk-ins.

Food and drink can be ordered and paid for via a QR code at the table and will be brought straight to you from street-food vendors (Mother Clucker, Breddos, La Nonna et al), one of which is a new addition. Brockley’s Little Spoon Ice Cream Co will be serving up some south London gelato, and since it’s made sustainably you can feel pretty smug about ordering it, too. Its icy treats come in vegan flavours inside biodegradable tubs, and 1 percent of every tub sold will be donated to Greenpeace.

Looking at our weather apps, we’re on target for a blistering weekend. Hello heatwave, and hello Flat Iron Square, our old friend!

