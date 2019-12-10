Follow the polls in a pub at these election night parties in London

Brexmas Election Viewing Party

Ramp up the competitive atmosphere by watching the election results live and playing politically themed games at Catford’s cultural community space. Once you’ve smashed ‘pin the manifesto on the leader’, grab a Bojo Mojo or Cointreau Corbyn cocktail, depending on your allegiance, and get ready to see the night through. Catford Mews. Catford Bridge rail. Thu Dec 12. Free.

Election Night Live

Peckham bar Copeland Social is staying open into the wee hours to beam the election results via its big screen. Vegan Sichuan pop-up Send Noods will be manning the kitchen all night for sustenance, and if things go badly, we suggest a strong drink to lessen the blow. Copeland Social. Peckham Rye Overground. Thu Dec 12. Free.

Election Night Results Party

Old reliable Dalston bar The Three Compasses will be screening the early exit polls and results as they come in. The place will be packed with Hackney Labour activists after a long day of canvassing, so don’t expect to see too many blue rosettes. If you need to comfort eat, the kitchen is open until 11pm. The Three Compasses. Dalston Junction Overground. Thu Dec 12. Free, but register in advance.

Election Night Gingo!

Gingo = gin + bingo, and there will be plenty of both at this politically charged night of laughing and ranting inside Walthamstow’s gin-palace-in-a-car-park, Mother’s Ruin. Live election updates will be brought to you by ‘news correspondents’ and self-proclaimed ‘professional knobheads’ Liza Vallance and Del Taylor, aka comedy duo Original Army. Entry is free, but you’re encouraged to bring donations for the local food bank. Mother’s Ruin. Tube: Walthamstow Central. Thu Dec 12. Free.

Election Night 2019 at The Lexington

The Pentonville Road music venue is packing away the indie bands for the night and dedicating two floors to the election action. The Lex will be open late, and is promising burgers and coffee to keep you alert to the rolling news coverage in the main bar. There will be a contraption called the ‘swingometer’ in operation to help you keep track of the results between pints. Get there early if you want to snag a seat, then sit, wait, and pray the MP you voted for wins theirs. The Lexington. Tube: Angel. Thu Dec 12. Free, no bookings.

In other news, polling station comedy play ‘The Vote’ will return for 2019 election night only at BBC Bush House.

