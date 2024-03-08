One of London’s most powerful and urgent film festivals, Human Rights Watch is an annual showcase of the best new films tackling the kind of issues that keep us all up at night. Anyone with an interest in the state of the world, social justice, oppression, or just the creation of positive, life-affirming communities will find something to get their teeth into at the fest run by the global human rights NGO.

This year – the festival’s 28th – is no exception. Screening at Barbican Cinema and Shoreditch’s Rich Mix from March 14 are ten films that put a lens on subjects from ISIS’s indoctrination of a teenage girl to the aftermath of police brutality to the upbeat adventures of LGBTQ+ teens in a remote summer camp in Canada.



We asked festival programmer Frances Underhill to pick four favourites from the line-up.

Photograph: Human Rights Watch Film Festival ‘After the Fire’

After the Fire

‘This is an incredible drama inspired by multiple police killings in France. It’s about a Strasbourg family affected by police brutality after their son is murdered, and the burden that's placed on them after this tragedy happens. The sister is very gung-ho: you see her becoming an activist as she's called to join this fight, while her dad and younger sister don't want this to turn into years of fighting the police. Those interpersonal dynamics play out in a really interesting and heartbreaking way.



See it if you loved: ‘Les Misérables’

Photograph: Human Rights Watch Film Festival ‘Summer Qamp’

Summer Qamp

‘Our closing night film is a positive celebration of youth. It's about a summer camp for queer kids in Canada and you barely hear any adults speak in this film. Instead, it's about these amazing kids, many of them trans, and them finding a safe space where they can be fully themselves. It's a really joyful watch, and I'm glad we're closing the festival on such an uplifting note.



See it if you loved: ‘Theater Camp’

Photograph: Human Rights Watch Film Festival

Coconut Head Generation

‘This rich and raw documentary is set in one room at a Nigerian university film club. It centres on the idea that this is a place to learn and unlearn, too – these young students have brilliant minds and they have really tough discussions with each other about all kinds of things – feminism, colonialism. Their generation gets called “the coconut head generation” by their elders, so it's about turning that on its head and listening to them speak. It’s like listening in on discussions you’ve had with your friends.’



See it if you loved: ‘Boys State’

Photograph: Human Rights Watch Film Festival

Tree of Violence

‘It’s part of this series called “Draw for Change”, which profiles women artists around the world who are using their art to spark change. This one follows Russian artist Victoria Lomasko, and it weaves in animation with her drawings in a beautiful way. She goes to protests and line-draws them, and it’s really meditative to watch how she engages in protests in this totally unique way. It’s about geopolitics, but it also tells a very personal story about her struggles with domestic violence, as well as the patriarchy in Russia and war in Ukraine.’



See it if you loved: ‘Navalny’



Human Rights Watch Film Festival runs Mar 14-24 at Barbican and Rich Mix. Head to the official website for ticket and programme information.