The Drumsheds music venue full of crowds
Gemma Parker

Four Tet, Nina Kraviz and Moodymann DJ battles are coming to London

The Hydra has just dropped a huge programme of B2B sets

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Damn, more line-up news? You bet. The Hydra has just dropped news that some of the world’s biggest names in dance music will perform very special London shows come winter. We’re talking the likes of Four Tet, Nina Kraviz, Jeff Mills and Moodymann. The twist? Almost all of the sets will be played back to back with another DJ, for double the excitement.

The two shows will take place at The Drumsheds in Enfield on Saturday November 27 (for techno heads) and Saturday December 18 (for house fans). The pairings are verging on exquisite: Nina Kraviz is going head to head with Paula Temple, Four Tet will play B2B with Floating Points, and Carl Craig is taking on Moodymann for a Detroit overdose. Jeff Mills and Jon Hopkins are the only ones to perform solo – but they won’t be lonely: The Drumsheds holds 10,000 people! 

If you fancy it, tickets start at £24.50 and are on sale now. 

    Latest news

