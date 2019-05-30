Frank’s Cafe is back! The popular Peckham rooftop bar returns for the summer

Talk about impeccable timing. Franks Cafe – the famous Peckham rooftop bar – is back for another summer, opening just as London temperatures are set to soar.

Tonight (Thursday May 30) will be the first of many summer nights, with doors opening at 6pm.

The bar on the roof of a multi-storey car park is known for its views across the capital, and is great for sunset spritzes and ever-popular Campari-based cocktails. It usually combines drinking with art installations since it’s part of Bold Tendencies, Peckham’s not-for-profit arts organisation.

This sky-high escape typically attracts a mixed crowd of Peckhamites, art students and intrepid travellers who’ve heard talk of Peckham being one of the world’s trendiest neighbourhoods. So expect queues on hotter days (fingers firmly crossed for this weekend), with entry on a first-come-first-served basis Tuesday to Sunday – right up until the rooftop closes at the end of the season on September 21. Race you down there!

Frank’s Cafe at Bold Tendencies, 95a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST. Peckham Rye Overground.

