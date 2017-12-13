Free mince pies for anyone wearing a Christmas jumper this Friday

Crack out your most festive woollens this week: tip-top London bakers Konditor & Cook will be giving away a free mince pie to anyone wearing a Christmas jumper this Friday. They’ll even be donating £1 for every mince pie claimed to Save the Children, so you can feel full of pastry and goodwill without spending a penny. Nice.

You do have to post a photo of you wearing your Christmas jumper online though – which, depending on how awful yours is, could require some effort of will.

Post a picture of yourself wearing a Christmas jumper online and tag it with @Konditorandcook (Twitter), /Konditorandcook (Facebook) or @Konditor_and_Cook (Instagram), and then show the post in store this Friday (December 15) to claim your pie.

Check where we ranked Konditor & Cook in our roundup of the most tinsel-tastic mince pies in this city.

Want to know whenever free food is up for grabs? Click here to sign up to Time Out.