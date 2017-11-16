London's best mince pies

The mince pie. It’s the sweet festive staple you either love or hate (but you’d only hate them if you were an utter soulless Grinch, obvs). And there are a hell of a lot of them available across this town.

Like Christmas geese, we’ve grown visibly doughy in our efforts to taste and rate an absolute pile of mince pies: from supermarket staples to posher pies from high street names and upmarket bakeries. These are the London mincies (yeah, we’re calling them that) worth getting your baubles in a twist over. Gaudete!

