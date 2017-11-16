London's best mince pies
Mince pies are a festive staple, but there are too many of them kicking about, frankly. Here are the ones to scoff
The mince pie. It’s the sweet festive staple you either love or hate (but you’d only hate them if you were an utter soulless Grinch, obvs). And there are a hell of a lot of them available across this town.
Like Christmas geese, we’ve grown visibly doughy in our efforts to taste and rate an absolute pile of mince pies: from supermarket staples to posher pies from high street names and upmarket bakeries. These are the London mincies (yeah, we’re calling them that) worth getting your baubles in a twist over. Gaudete!
The best mince pies in London, ranked
Aldi: ‘Specially Selected’ mince pies
£1.49 for six
The best of the supermarket pies, Aldi’s cognac-laced number has an over-wet filling, but it’s satisfyingly boozy, with a citrusy, subtly spicy mincemeat. The pastry has a mass-produced softness, but maintains rigidity under pressure (*snort*).
Buy them from Aldi online or in-store.
St John: standard mince pie
£2 each
St John’s pies are old-school and ever-so grown up (like St John itself, basically): think shortbread-short and fatty pastry, with a nicely dense, heavily spiced filling that’s got a fine boozy thwack to it. Chin chin!
Buy them from the St John Bakery, 72 Druid St, SE1 2HQ. Open Saturday 9am-4pm.
Bread Ahead: standard mince pie
£2.50 each
Pretty they ain’t, but these deep-filled numbers are the most savoury-tasting pie on the list. That’s a compliment: the super-short casings are crumbly with fat, and the mincemeat is almost Chrimbo pud in texture. One for the adults.
Buy them from Bread Ahead, 1 Monmouth Street, WC2H 9DA.
Little Bread Pedlar: standard mince pie
£2.20 each
‘Provenance!’ scream LBP’s pies: they’re made with beef suet from The Butchery, a spice mix from Spice Mountain (sounds scary) and house-candied grapefruit peel. The latter gives a bitter edge, the mincemeat is dead fragrant and lo! There’s a nice whiff of cow in the pastry.
Buy them from Little Bread Pedlar’s stall at Spa Terminus Market, Bermondsey on Saturday mornings.
Brick House: standard mince pie
£1.50 each/£5.50 for four
This ace Dulwich/Peckham bakery’s superlative pie is as much an Eccles cake as a trad mincey, with a dense, rum-soaked currant filling and super thin pastry that’s also dead robust. Classic stuff.
Buy them at Brick House East Dulwich, 1 Zenoria St, SE22 8HP ; or Brick House Peckham Rye, Unit 5, 12-16 Blenheim Grove, SE15 4QL.
Holborn Dining Room: raised mince pie
£9 each
A fist-sized beast of a pie from London pastry king Callum Franklin. The lardy, pork pie-style pastry is thick and savoury; the dense, sweet, subtly spicy filling an absolute festive marvel. It’s the Sweet Baby Jesus of London mincies.
Buy them at Holborn Dining Room, 252 High Holborn, WC1V 7EN.
Highly commended
They didn't make the six-strong hitlist, but the following pies all had their charms:
Aldi, ‘Exquisite’ frangipane-topped mince pies (£2.99 for six)
Aldi, gingerbread-topped mince pies (£1.49 for four)
Butterscotch, jumbo mince pies (£15 for six; pictured)
Greggs, sweet mince pies (£1.75 for six)
Konditor & Cook, standard mince pies (£10 for six)
Ottolenghi, standard mince pies (£7.80 for three)
Pearl & Groove, gluten-free mince pie (£3.50 each)
Pret, standard mince pie (£1.35 each)
Waitrose, ‘Essential’ shortcrust mince pies (£1 for six)
Don’t bother
We tried a lot of mince pies so you don't have to. Let's just say these ones are best left to ‘Santa’:
Asda, ‘Extra Special Luxury’ mince pies (£1.85 for six)
Dominique Ansel, ‘reindeer’ mince pies (£18 for five; pictured)
Fortnum & Mason, praline mince pies (£8.95 for four)
Fortnum & Mason, traditional mince pies (£10.95 for six)
Gail’s, standard mince pie (£1.50 each)
Le Pain Quotidien, standard mince pie (£1.75 each)
Lily Vanilli, cranberry and tonka bean mince pie (£3 each)
Paul, standard mince pie (£3.95 each)
Marks & Spencer, ‘The Collection’ mince pies (£2.50 for six)
Sainsbury’s, classic deep fill mince pies (£1 for six)
Sainsbury’s, ‘Taste the Difference’ mince pies (£2 for six)
Tesco, ‘Free From’ mince pies (£2 for four)
Tesco, standard mince pies (£1 for six)
Tesco, ‘Tesco Finest’ all butter mince pies (£2 for six)
Waitrose, all butter mince pies (£1.25 for six)
Waitrose, chocolate and ginger mince pies (£2 for four)
