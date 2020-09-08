Free outdoor cinema is coming to Covent Garden this weekend

With Covent Garden not its usual packed-to-the-rafters self at the moment, @CoventGardenLDN is teaming up with the Royal Opera House and Luna Cinema to whack up a bloody great screen this weekend and tempt punters back with three days of movies. Say hello, then, to ‘Cinema on the Piazza’, a classy sounding name for a classy looking array of films and opera screenings – all outdoors and all completely free.

Cinema on the Piazza runs from September 11-13, with 'The Greatest Showman’, ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ on the programme. Audiences will also get to pick two weekend matinees via social media: it’s ‘Mamma Mia!’ or ‘Mary Poppins’ on Saturday, and ‘Frozen’ or the animated ‘The Lion King’ on Sunday.

The Royal Opera House is still closed but culture vultures can book in for some big aria energy, with the ROH’s performances of ‘La Bohème’, ’Swan Lake’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ all screening as live.

As you’d expect in a gastronome’s paradise like Covent Garden, there’s a formidable array of food and cocktails to pick from. Grab fish and chips from The Oystermen or pizza from Buns & Buns or even Frenchie’s famous bacon scones. You’ll be able order online and collect at the venue.



The first three days of screenings sold out in an hour, but there’s a new batch of tickets to grab from Thursday, September 10. Book via the official Covent Garden site (although a donation to support the Royal Opera House is very welcome).



‘Back to the Future the Musical’ is coming to London’s West End.



This year’s BFI London Film Festival line-up has been announced.

Share the story