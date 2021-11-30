London
Heura's free Chrismas sarnie
Photograph: Heura

Free vegan Christmas sandwiches are coming to London

Santa’s got nothing on this tasty giveaway

Alice Saville
'Tis the season for stuffing your face with delicious food. And what could be more Christmassy than making like one of Santa's reindeer and eating vegan? The generous souls at plant-based brand Heura are creating a festive pop-up in Covent Garden that'll hand out a whopping 5,000 free vegan sarnies from Thursday 9th - Tuesday 14th December. Based at 58 Charing Cross Road, the great sandwich giveaway will take place at 11am each morning – head on down to get your woolly mitts on a free lunch. 

The sandwich itself is designed to tempt even hardened carnivores from straying from their turkey-bothering ways. It's made up of rosemary and thyme 'turkey' paired with plant-based mayo, herby potatoes, pickled red cabbage, and vegan sausage. These tasty numbers will be dispensed from a sunshine-yellow shop, that's designed to be a nod to Heura's origins in sunny Barcelona. But work fast: with limited numbers available each day, they're likely disappear faster than snow in London's hectic streets.

Sandwich giveaways each morning at 11am, December 9 to December 14, 58 Charing Cross Road.

Find a sarnie that's worth splashing the cash on with this taste test of London's best Christmas sandwiches

A London theatre is giving away post-show Domino’s with every play

