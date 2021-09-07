Michelin-starred brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin will be opening Galvin Bar and Grill at Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel with chef Adam Gray on September 27. They’ll be taking over the old seafood restaurant Neptune launched by Brett Redman and Margaret Crow, which was closed by the pandemic. The sibling duo have a long history with hotel restaurants, having worked with the likes of The Ritz, The Lanesborough and The Savoy. While Gray is best known for being head chef at the Michelin starred Gary Rhodes' Rhodes Twenty Four restaurant.

As you enter, you can marvel at the hotel’s marble staircases, stone pillars and opulent lobby. The 100-cover grand dining room has been redesigned, while retaining many of the original details from architect Charles Fitzroy Doll, who created the space in 1898 and later used as an inspiration for his dining room on the RMS Titanic.

‘This opening is a very special one for us,’ said Chris Galvin. ‘Having worked in restaurants in a number of London’s best hotels, we have always enjoyed welcoming guests from far and wide and are looking forward to showing them the best of what modern British cuisine has to offer.’

British cooking will be the name of the game here, but don’t expect traditional dishes, instead, they’ll be drawing on other cultures to reflect the diversity of modern Britain. Dishes include williams pear, caramelised walnuts and oxford blue cheese salad; beef short rib with salt-baked celeriac; turbot T-bone; Yorkshire grain-fed chicken cooked with smoked garlic, girolles and hasselback potatoes; and autumn berry trifle. Aside from the ethically sourced and heavily-plant based launch menu, the team will be firing up the grill and putting on a variety of 32-day aged beef cuts including ribeye, fillet and sirloin on the bone, as well as British seafood and day-boat specials.

