London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Vanessa da Silva, Muamba Grove, courtesy Duarte Sequeira
Vanessa da Silva, Muamba Grove, courtesy Duarte Sequeira

Frieze Sculpture Park is coming back next month

Giants of modern art are taking their work outside

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

Every Autumn, Regent’s Park, already one of London’s prettiest green spaces, gets transformed with a huge exhibition of works by artists from all over the world. Frieze Sculpture Park really is one of the highlights of the Autumn art calendar; a free, outdoor celebration of some of the world’s best sculptors. It’s like visiting a major museum exhibition, but free, and in the rain. 

This year’s exhibition, curated for the ninth time by Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s Claire Lilley, is set to feature some seriously stunning works of art. There are pieces by giants of modern art history like Anthony Caro and Isamu Noguchi to pique your interest alongside works by names that might be a little less familiar, including Annie Morris, Vanessa da Silva and Rasheed Araeen, all looking at a huge breadth of topics like power structures and the environment.

The whole thing coincides with the return of Frieze and Frieze Masters (Oct 13-17), London’s biggest annual art fairs, making the Autumn art schedule exciting enough to feel like we’re almost back to normal. 

Frieze Sculpture Park is at Regent’s Park, Sep 14-Oct 31. Free. Details here.

Can't wait? Here are the top ten exhibitions you can see in London right now.

Can't wait, won't pay? Here are the best free exhibitions you can see in London right now

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.