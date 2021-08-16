Frieze Sculpture Park is coming back next month

Every Autumn, Regent’s Park, already one of London’s prettiest green spaces, gets transformed with a huge exhibition of works by artists from all over the world. Frieze Sculpture Park really is one of the highlights of the Autumn art calendar; a free, outdoor celebration of some of the world’s best sculptors. It’s like visiting a major museum exhibition, but free, and in the rain.

This year’s exhibition, curated for the ninth time by Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s Claire Lilley, is set to feature some seriously stunning works of art. There are pieces by giants of modern art history like Anthony Caro and Isamu Noguchi to pique your interest alongside works by names that might be a little less familiar, including Annie Morris, Vanessa da Silva and Rasheed Araeen, all looking at a huge breadth of topics like power structures and the environment.

The whole thing coincides with the return of Frieze and Frieze Masters (Oct 13-17), London’s biggest annual art fairs, making the Autumn art schedule exciting enough to feel like we’re almost back to normal.

Frieze Sculpture Park is at Regent’s Park, Sep 14-Oct 31. Free. Details here.

