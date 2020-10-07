LondonChange city
Sarah Lucas, Sandwich, 2011 - 2020, Concrete, Sadie Coles HQ, Frieze Sculpture 2020. Photo by Stephen White. Courtesy of Stephen White/Frieze.
Frieze Sculpture’s outdoor art has taken over Regent’s Park again

And this year you can see it online as well as IRL

By
Samantha Willis
There’s no better cheap, cheerful and cultural pastime than strolling through Regent’s Park and taking in the sight of giant sculptures against the backdrop of its conservative English gardens.

Ordinarily, Frieze Sculpture takes place in the summer, allowing you to enjoy the work of world-renowned artists while topping up your tan and demolishing an ice cream. But this year’s instalment has been pushed back slightly to October to coincide with the start of the capital’s Frieze Week.  

Kalliopi Lemos, The Plait, 2020, Mild steel, Gazelli Art House, Frieze Sculpture 2020 Photo by Stephen White. Courtesy of Stephen White/Frieze.
The sculpture trail will take the same format as other years, with featured works selected by the director of programme at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Clare Lilley. Participating artists are set to include Sarah Lucas, Lubaina Himid, Richard Long and Rebecca Warren.

If you’re still not quite ready for a journey into central London, you’ll be able to enjoy this year’s spectacle on the Frieze Viewing Room platform, which will allow UK and worldwide viewers to see and interact with the installations online. This method is also autumn-weather-proof.   

Frieze Sculpture will run Oct 5-18 in Regent’s Park. Full information is available at www.frieze.com.

