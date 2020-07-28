The 25 in Torquay has topped a list of the world’s best inns and bed and breakfasts

Thanks to travel restrictions and rapidly changing quarantine rules, spending the summer in the UK looks like the least stressful (and, let’s be honest, still pretty delightful) option this year – and if you’re yet to firm up your holiday plans for the rest of the year, here’s an idea for you.

TripAdvisor has just unveiled the winners of its Travellers’ Choice 2020 awards – and it turns out the best B&B in the world (yes, the ENTIRE planet) is in Devon.

The 25, an adults-only B&B with some seriously jazzy interiors, has beaten all other B&Bs to be named top. You’ll find it a ten-minute walk from the beach, in the classic seaside town of Torquay, which just happens to also be where the fictional Fawlty Towers B&B was located.

It’s run by Andy and Julian Banner-Price, with the help of their dog Patsy, and boasts fancy toiletries, Netflix, an honesty bar and chocolate brownies on arrival.

Other UK spots to make the list of the best 25 B&Bs and inns in the world include The Arthington in Blackpool, Riverside B&B in the Lake District and The 25’s neighbour The Redholme, which is also in Torquay.

If you’re after a hotel rather than a B&B, there’s also a list for that, but only one place in the UK makes the list of the best hotels in the world. That’s Lawton & Lauriston Court Hotel in Wales, which comes in at number 13.

Here’s to a world-class summer in the UK.

Prefer something more low key? Here are the best campsites in the UK, some incredible treehouses you can stay in and our pick of ace Airbnbs near London.

Share the story