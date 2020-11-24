13 amazing Airbnbs near London you’ll want to book right now
Ready to escape London for a post-lockdown, winter break? Here are some amazing Airbnbs within an hour or two of the city
Thanks to the events of 2020, your travel plans are probably looking a little different to usual. But if you’re planning to stick close to home this winter (despite some remaining UK air bridges and a potential quarantine reduction once Lockdown 2 lifts) that doesn’t mean your holiday has to feel like a compromise. In fact, book one of these ace Airbnbs near London and it’ll be the total opposite.
From cosy thatched cottages in the hills to seaside shacks on the shingle, there are countless incredible places to stay within an hour or two of London, and a load of amazing beaches, walks and lush stretches of countryside to explore while you’re there. Seriously, you’ll wonder why it took a global crisis to make you discover these sweet spots.
The best Airbnbs near London
Ditchling Cabin, South Downs
Wash the last few months right off with a wild swim in your own private lake. Yeah, you read that right. Ditchling Cabin, which is north of Brighton in the middle of the South Downs National Park, is perched on the edge of a lake that is all yours during your stay. There are even wetsuits for all-weather fun.
The Well, Margate
Chill the eff out at The Well on Margate’s seafront. It’s got bohemian charm by the bucket (and spade) load, and has been designed to promote wellbeing, so just go with it. Soak in the tub – handily located just a metre from your bed – or venture outside to watch the waves.
De Vere House, Lavenham
Recognise this wonky old building? This stunner, in the medieval village of Lavenham in Suffolk, stood in for Harry Potter’s birthplace in the movies. Book a room in the historic building for an otherworldly break from modern life. Marshmallows for the fire, included.
Tides Cottage, Whitstable
Fill your London lungs with fresh sea air by snoozing right on the seashore. Tides Cottage looks out on to the shingle and surf, with beach access from the front door. Whitstable and The Old Neptune pub are just a short walk away along the beach – but it would be equally lovely to stay put and sip tea in bed while watching the waves.
Romantic Oak Cabin, Chiltern Hills
Good luck booking this one any time soon. This cabin was one of the Airbnbs people in the UK wishlisted most during lockdown. It’s easy to see why – it’s perfectly set up for a wholesome and luxe weekend in the countryside.
Pobble House, Dungeness
Not quite done with that isolation vibe? Head to bleak yet beautiful Dungeness for a quiet stay in this architectural cabin. It’s all timber and glass, looking out over the area’s trademark wildflower-studded shingle.
Thatch Cottage, near Oxford
Swap city life for the tiny hamlet of Waterstock. It’s near Oxford if you want to venture into the city, but there’s no need really. You can head off on walks, maybe grab a pint from the local pub or admire the grand, fourteenth-century cottage you’re temporarily calling home.
Beachside Hideaway, Deal
The low-key seaside town of Deal is one of our favourite places to visit. This seventeenth-century cottage is an ideal spot from which to soak it all up. It’s stunning inside, as well as being just a few steps away from the stones for tinnies and chips as the sun goes down.
The Hut, near Rye
An unique shepherd’s hut-style cabin on a farm, The Hut has a neat living space and two tiny bedrooms upstairs. The spot looks out over lush fields, but the beach is within easy reach too. You’re just minutes away by car from pretty Rye, Camber Sands and Dungeness.
The Pond House, near Bletchley
There’s no wi-fi in this cute cabin, but there are some ace views of the surrounding greenery instead. It’s set on the edge of a fishing pond, which you can admire from your deck, or your living room, as the sun streams in through the wide windows.
Seaview Townhouse, Hastings
If sea views are what you’re after, following months of looking at the same inner-city view, this elegant townhouse on the seafront in Hastings is the one. You can spy the waves – and a bobbing palm – from your front window.
The Buttery, near Cambridge
For flagstone floors and the full rural experience, book The Buttery. The Grade II-listed hideaway comes complete with a log burner, seriously cosy vibes and incredible countryside views, plus it’s within very easy reach of Cambridge if all the peace and quiet gets too much.
The Blue House, Camber Sands
Get as close as you can to the beach by renting this house on Camber Sands. You’re basically sleeping in the dunes, with sweeping views of the waves. The cabin is pretty swish too. Bagsy the master bedroom where you can see the watery horizon from both the bed and the bath.
