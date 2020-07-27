After Spain is removed from the UK’s ‘air-bridge’ list, holidaymakers fear France, Germany and Italy could be next

Tens of thousands of would-be holidaymakers have been left disappointed – and facing a knotty insurance claim process – after the government reintroduced a 14-day quarantine for travellers returning from Spain on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, travellers returning from Spain must provide an address where they will self-isolate for 14 days (or risk a fine of up to £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, or £480 in Scotland). During those two weeks, they cannot go to work, school or any public place, nor have visitors – except for essential support.

It came after daily recorded cases in Spain rose to some 2,255 on Friday, from 334 a month before. The British government now advises against ‘all but essential’ travel to Spain (excluding the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands), and has removed it from the UK’s official list of around 70 ‘safe’ air-bridge destinations.

Now there is speculation about whether more countries with rising numbers of cases could be removed, forcing some holidaymakers to quarantine on their return and causing many others to cancel future trips abroad.

When asked whether France and Germany could soon be added to the ‘quarantine’ list, health minister Helen Whately this morning told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the UK could well reimpose quarantine for other countries. She added that the government would monitor transmission rates and ‘take action’ if necessary.

It echoed foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who yesterday warned that more countries could be removed from the ‘safe’ list. He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge: ‘As we’ve found with Spain, we can’t give a guarantee... there is an element of uncertainty this summer if people go abroad.’

As Spain’s example shows, one indication as to the likelihood of the government removing a country from the air-bridge list is whether or not its recorded cases are on the rise. For example, Italy’s daily cases have hovered around 200 since the beginning of the month, and Greece’s have remained stable at around 30.

In France, however, cases have risen fourteen-fold, from 81 on June 24 to 1,130 last Friday, while in Croatia cases have soared from 18 to 81 over the same period. Germany’s figures, meanwhile, have nearly doubled from 476 to 818.

If these trajectories continue, then it is possible the government could bring back quarantine for these destinations. So basically: think very carefully (and look hard at the stats) before you book a foreign holiday in the weeks and months to come.

