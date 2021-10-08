In London, we’re spoiled when it comes to art. Want to see some Warhol, Constable, Sergeant or Picasso? Easy – just head to one of the city’s many great galleries. Things are about to get even better, though, with the arrival of one of the greatest artworks in the world.

Genuinely life-size replicas of the Renaissance polymath’s masterpieces have arrived in London, having already toured all around Asia, America and Europe.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings are considered one of the most ‘supreme masterpieces’ in art history and now we lucky Londoners can marvel at them, without straying too far from home. Of course, the chapel itself hasn’t been airlifted over from Rome, but some clever clogs at LA’s SEE Global Entertainment company have figured out how to use modern technology to reproduce the paintings without losing any of their quality so more people can enjoy them.

The infamous ceiling paintings have been reproduced using licensed high-definition photos of the originals and a special photo printing technique that makes the results look and feel as if they’ve come straight from Michelangelo’s hand.

If you want to know more about the paintings than what you can see with your own eyes, there are also loads of signs telling you the stories behind them, plus audio guides to help you go even deeper. It’s also a (relative) steal to visit – tickets start at £13.20 for adults and £9.60 for children. Not bad for a world-renowned masterpiece.

Cannon Factory, Ashley Rd, N17 9LH.

