London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sistine Chapel
RPBaiaoMay 30, 2016: Ceiling of the Sistine chapel in the Vatican Museu, Vatican City

Gawp at genius: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibition is now open

Your chance to see a true masterpiece up close

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820368/image.jpg
Written by
Rhian Daly
&
Joe Mackertich
Advertising

In London, we’re spoiled when it comes to art. Want to see some Warhol, Constable, Sergeant or Picasso? Easy – just head to one of the city’s many great galleries. Things are about to get even better, though, with the arrival of one of the greatest artworks in the world. 

Genuinely life-size replicas of the Renaissance polymath’s masterpieces have arrived in London, having already toured all around Asia, America and Europe.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings are considered one of the most ‘supreme masterpieces’ in art history and now we lucky Londoners can marvel at them, without straying too far from home. Of course, the chapel itself hasn’t been airlifted over from Rome, but some clever clogs at LA’s SEE Global Entertainment company have figured out how to use modern technology to reproduce the paintings without losing any of their quality so more people can enjoy them. 

The infamous ceiling paintings have been reproduced using licensed high-definition photos of the originals and a special photo printing technique that makes the results look and feel as if they’ve come straight from Michelangelo’s hand.  

If you want to know more about the paintings than what you can see with your own eyes, there are also loads of signs telling you the stories behind them, plus audio guides to help you go even deeper. It’s also a (relative) steal to visit – tickets start at £13.20 for adults and £9.60 for children. Not bad for a world-renowned masterpiece. 

Get your tickets from the official website.

Cannon Factory, Ashley Rd,  N17 9LH.

Soak up more works of art at this immersive Van Gogh exhibition

Art of London is bringing colour to London's streets

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.