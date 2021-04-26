The 50 best art galleries in London

From institutions like the National Gallery to indies like the White Cube, we pick the greatest art galleries in London

Art plays an essential role in London’s unparalleled and inimitable culture scene. There are an estimated 1,500 permanent exhibition spaces, most of which are free, in the city.

Indeed, whether you’re looking for something contemporary or classical, filled with modernity or the masters, there are a plethora of galleries catering to your next art outing. But after you’ve exhausted the latest art exhibitions in London, choosing a gallery to go to can be tricky business.

To help ease your frantic Googling about which art emporium to visit, we’ve created a shortlist of all the galleries you need to visit. Separated by size and including institutions like the National Gallery to integral upstarters like the White Cube, we present the 50 best galleries in London.

