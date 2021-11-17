London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Christmas tree delivery service Green Elf
Photograph: Richard Haughton

Get an ethical Christmas tree and support out-of-work musicians with this company

Green Elf is the perfect little helper for sustainability lovers

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

There’s literally nothing worse than trying to carry home a Christmas tree: they’re spiky, heavier than a dead reindeer, and agonisingly awkward even if they’ve been dutifully netted up by your local pine-tree dealer. So save yourself a job (and feel a bit smug into the bargain) by letting London company Green Elf Trees help out. The operation started last winter during lockdown 2.0 to give out-of-work musicians a festive gig. Now, it’s branched out across London and the South East with a delivery service run by entertainers: there’s even the option to delight kids or embarrass your friends by getting the couriers to perform a custom message on delivery.

The trees are sustainably sourced from UK growers, and there’s even the option to add in natural decorations, like pine cones and dried orange slices, so you can deck the halls in a way that won’t make David Attenborough weep.

A dog inspects the wares of Christmas tree delivery service Green Elf
Photograph: Green Elf

Each order also includes a £3 donation to the charity of your choice (out of Mind, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Crisis, Dogs Trust or Age UK). Plus, there’s even a collection service once the 12 Days of Christmas are out, so you can ensure that your ex-tree doesn’t join one of those tragic piles of old firs that can be spotted in London’s parks come January. Time to deck the halls with a pine-fresh conscience. 

Find out where else you can buy a Christmas tree in London.

Here’s your first look at Kew’s dazzling Christmas lights.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.