Get an ethical Christmas tree and support out-of-work musicians with this company

There’s literally nothing worse than trying to carry home a Christmas tree: they’re spiky, heavier than a dead reindeer, and agonisingly awkward even if they’ve been dutifully netted up by your local pine-tree dealer. So save yourself a job (and feel a bit smug into the bargain) by letting London company Green Elf Trees help out. The operation started last winter during lockdown 2.0 to give out-of-work musicians a festive gig. Now, it’s branched out across London and the South East with a delivery service run by entertainers: there’s even the option to delight kids or embarrass your friends by getting the couriers to perform a custom message on delivery.



The trees are sustainably sourced from UK growers, and there’s even the option to add in natural decorations, like pine cones and dried orange slices, so you can deck the halls in a way that won’t make David Attenborough weep.

Photograph: Green Elf

Each order also includes a £3 donation to the charity of your choice (out of Mind, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Crisis, Dogs Trust or Age UK). Plus, there’s even a collection service once the 12 Days of Christmas are out, so you can ensure that your ex-tree doesn’t join one of those tragic piles of old firs that can be spotted in London’s parks come January. Time to deck the halls with a pine-fresh conscience.

Find out where else you can buy a Christmas tree in London.

Here’s your first look at Kew’s dazzling Christmas lights.