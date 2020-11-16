Where to buy a Christmas tree in London
Why fake it when you can have real fir? Here are the best places in London to buy a proper Christmas tree or have one delivered from
Fake Christmas trees have certainly come a long way since the flocked aluminium creations of the 1960s – but there’s nothing quite like the real deal to fill your home with that pine scent a candle simply can’t replicate. Besides which, heaving a dusty tree down from the attic doesn’t warm the cockles anywhere near as much a hot-chocolate-totin’ trip to the local Christmas market. And good news for Lockdown 2 – since they’re outdoors or within London’s garden centres, they’re able to stay open in the run-up to Christmas. Not only that, but many tree companies have sussed out how to deliver to your door, saving your back and helping you stay safe ahead of the weirdest of Christmasses yet.
Know your Christmas trees
Read up on the Nordic Spruce, Nordmann fir, Scots pine et al to decide whether you want to prioritise price over, say, needle retention. The only drawback to a real tree, after all, is that spiky carpet of needles come January.
Get to grips with dimensions
Do not buy a tree until you know how high your ceiling is. Choosing the right tree will (obviously) depend on what your home can accommodate. Bear in mind that it will likely expand threefold once that netting has been snipped off. You can always chop away unnecessary branches (although remember children under 12 should not handle chainsaws unsupervised).
When Christmas is over...
If you've not arranged a tree pick-up, your local council should offer a tree recycling service. See www.londonrecycles.co.uk for details.
Where to buy a Christmas tree in London
Alexandra Palace Garden Centre
This charming garden centre in the grounds of Ally Pally gets a festive transformation come Christmas. They have a dedicated Christmas shop where you can pick up everything from freshly cut and pot-grown fir trees to Christmas decorations and lights.
Find out more here.
London Christmas Tree Rental
Over 7 million trees go into landfill every year, and London Christmas Tree Rental wants to change this. They provide real trees on a temporary basis - just put down a £20 refundable deposit on top of your Christmas tree fee, and you'll have a bushy new friend delivered to your doorstep to keep for the festive period. You can even request to have the same tree every year - just don't forget to water it! If you want to do your bit, you better act quick – most firs from here have already sold out.
Battersea Flower Station
Nordman Firs, Fraser Firs, Norway Spruce and pot-grown evergreens; you’ll find them all at this cosy, independent garden centre. Knowledgeable staff will give you tips on how to avoid being left with a leafless stick come Christmas day, and help you buy tree stands and decorations. It’s also doing delivery for SW postcodes.
Find out more here.
Camden Garden Centre
This award-winning garden centre, which employs disadvantaged Londoners, is filled with fine firs as Christmas approaches. It stocks trees up to five metres tall, including traditional Norway spruce and needle-holding Nordmann and noble firs. Knowledgeable staff will help trim your tree to fit your stand. The centre also sells wreaths, holly and mistletoe to kit your house out in leafy festive splendour. For Lockdown 2, they’re offering delivery on all trees and throwing in a free festive tabletop tree to early birds.
Find out more here.
The Chelsea Gardener
This picturesque garden centre goes all out for Christmas. Pick up your perfect tree (home delivery is also available) with advice from the charming staff and choose from a huge collection of unique festive decorations and ornaments. They’ve also got a whole bunch of gifts on offer to fill the space under your fir once it’s up.
Find out more here.
The Christmas Forest
Trees of all varieties – including noble and Fraser firs as well as non-drop Nordmann – are packed into branches of The Christmas Forest. There are 11 ‘forests’ dotted around the city (including Stoke Newington, Ealing and Dulwich) from which you can collect (and to help you get in the festive mood), or you can select one for delivery and stay safe at home. It’s an eco-friendly enterprise too: for every tree sold, another is planted in the drylands of Africa.
Find out more here.
Clickmas Trees
Husband and wife duo, John and Lulu, have been providing the people of south east London with Nordmann Firs since 2009. The idea is that you click online and collect at one of their four London forecourts, including one at Crofton Park Library. Or order a date and time slot for delivery to your London postcode – with the option of recycling collection after the festive period, too.
Find out more here.
Clifton Nurseries
This stately nursery has been a horticulturalist’s paradise since 1851 and in that time they’ve learned how to do Christmas very well. In between their topiarised box trees and hot houses they’ve got a dedicated Christmas shop filled with sparkling decorations. Plus, you can pick up lush Nordmann firs in sizes ranging from 2.5ft to over 10ft tall.
Find out more here.
Creekside Christmas
In order to offer the freshest of firs, online-only company Creekside Christmas collect their pines (traditional Norway Spruces, Fraser Firs and non-drop Nordman Firs) from a farm every morning before delivery. With an extensive delivery area across the capital, which includes central and postcodes N, NW, E, SE, SW, W, SM and CR, the Creekside team declare themselves as the ‘cheapest supplier of Christmas trees to your door in London’. In a year when nobody particularly fancies lugging a tree across town, you might want to get in an order nice and early.
Find out more here
Growing Concerns
This social enterprise garden centre is staffed by a team of horticulturalists who are intent on improving the environment for those living in the East End. While the centre is closed in the run-up to Christmas, they’ll be taking online orders for sweet-smelling Nordman firs and you’ll be given a time slot to pay a visit and collect your designated pot-grown beauty.
Find out more here.
Green Elf Trees
A product of 2020, Green Elf Trees was established to deliver Christmas trees to London homes that might otherwise go to waste. Not only that, but this bold new company is also employing out-of-work musicians who have been hit hard by the year’s events to deliver its trees across London. With every purchase, they are also making a £3 donation to charity.
Find out more here.
Neal's Nurseries
This wonderful nursery on the fringes of Wandsworth Common is one of the largest in the capital. In preparation for Christmas, they’ve filled the centre with trees of all different sizes and types, festive wreaths and garlands, twinkling lights and glittering decorations.
Find out more here.
The Palace Gardener
This large garden centre on leafy Bishop’s Avenue is a sparkling one-stop festive shop kitted out with crafty decorations and ornaments, gifts and trees galore – all arriving in late November, with the store staying open during the second lockdown. There’s even artificial foliage – for those whose track record with house plants isn’t great. Anyone with greener fingers should nab one of the lush, hand-picked, fir-real evergreens.
Find out more here.
Patch Plants
The online garden centre filling London’s homes and offices with lush houseplants of all shapes and sizes is upping its game for Christmas. Pick between Bruce, a small Blue Spruce and Neva, a taller Norfolk Pine. Or there’s Priya, a mini potted tree, for those who are spatially challenged.
Find out more here.
Petersham Nurseries
A truly joyous experience at any time of year, Petersham Nurseries is possibly most spectacular at Christmas. Visit the original Richmond branch to peruse British-grown trees in an assortment of shapes and sizes, alongside exquisite wreaths and imaginative decorations.
Find out more here.
Pines and Needles
Brothers Josh and Sam Lyle founded Pines and Needles as teenagers in 1995, flogging trees from a horse box on their Scottish family farm. They’re now based in 30 locations in London (including Crystal Palace, Victoria Park, Notting Hill and Kenwood House) opening from late November and where kilted salesman will help you pick up various firs in sizes up to 9ft. Or order a tree to be dropped at your door by their extended fleet for 2020.
Find out more here.
Shoots and Leaves
The folks at this landscaping company trawl around the country’s Christmas tree farms to pick out the perfect evergreens to sell. You can buy their fine firs, plus wreaths, lights, holly and bundles of spruce, at five collection points across west London from November 27. Or order one online for delivery – with the option of instalment when the spruce gets to yours, too. No option for dealing with the clean-up after Christmas, mind.
Find out more here.
Sunshine Garden Centre
While you can usually meander through this neat and colourful nursery – picking up lights, gifts, festive food, cards and decorations as well as a bushy sustainable tree – for Lockdown 2, there’s a one-way system. The good news is that it is still open to visitors, and trees can be purchased to take away with you or have one delivered to your home.
Find out more here.
