Where to buy a Christmas tree in London

Fake Christmas trees have certainly come a long way since the flocked aluminium creations of the 1960s – but there’s nothing quite like the real deal to fill your home with that pine scent a candle simply can’t replicate. Besides which, heaving a dusty tree down from the attic doesn’t warm the cockles anywhere near as much a hot-chocolate-totin’ trip to the local Christmas market. And good news for Lockdown 2 – since they’re outdoors or within London’s garden centres, they’re able to stay open in the run-up to Christmas. Not only that, but many tree companies have sussed out how to deliver to your door, saving your back and helping you stay safe ahead of the weirdest of Christmasses yet.

Know your Christmas trees

Read up on the Nordic Spruce, Nordmann fir, Scots pine et al to decide whether you want to prioritise price over, say, needle retention. The only drawback to a real tree, after all, is that spiky carpet of needles come January.

Get to grips with dimensions

Do not buy a tree until you know how high your ceiling is. Choosing the right tree will (obviously) depend on what your home can accommodate. Bear in mind that it will likely expand threefold once that netting has been snipped off. You can always chop away unnecessary branches (although remember children under 12 should not handle chainsaws unsupervised).

When Christmas is over...

If you've not arranged a tree pick-up, your local council should offer a tree recycling service. See www.londonrecycles.co.uk for details.

