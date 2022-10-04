Get chauffeured to the Punchdrunk show in a Porsche in a free VIP experience

Punchdrunk’s gargantuan immersive Trojan War theatre odyssey ‘The Burnt City’ is already shaping up to be the biggest UK show of the storied company’s career, now booking past its one-year anniversary next April.

It’s been sponsored by noted fancy car brand Porsche since the beginning, but this hasn’t really been of great concern to audiences up until this point, ie there are understandably no cars in the show itself.

However, in a turn-up for the books, a special new ‘money-can’t-buy’ experience entitled ‘The Punchdrunk X Porsche Experience’ is launching as of now, and will give one winner per month the opportunity to attend ‘The Burnt City’ in proper style: you’ll be chauffeured to the show and back in a Porsche Taycan (our in-depth research reveals that it’s electric and costs about £75k), entering via a mechanic’s garage for a unique start to your show that’ll include a free cocktail and spot in the VIP area of the show’s excellent cabaret bar, Peep.

Naturally, the only way you – and a lucky guest! – can get said experience is if you win the new lottery for the show, which is assigned via a monthly draw. You’re going to have to be pretty lucky, but it is entirely free to enter, so why not, eh? Your questions about it should be answered via the official FAQs, but FYI it’s not just open to people who live in London, although the website suggests there is a non-specified limit to how far they’re prepared to drive you. And although you can bring a guest, there’s only one collection and drop-off point permitted.

To enter the lottery for ‘The Punchdrunk X Porsche Experience’ and read more about the experience, head here.

‘The Burnt City’ is booking until Apr 16 2023.

We did five London immersive experiences in a single day and this is what we learned.

More great immersive theatre shows in London.