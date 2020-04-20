You know how everyone has that one teacher? No, not the dickhead one. The inspiring, supportive, super-knowledgable one that they remember fondly well into adulthood? Well, for 2020’s kids that teacher’s going to be David Attenborough.

The main naturalist man is about to become the nation’s virtual geography and biology teacher as part of the BBC’s new education service Bitesize Daily. Developed to help parents whose kids are now being homeschooled, the new programme offers a 14-week curriculum, and the ‘Planet Earth’ presenter isn’t the only famous face involved. He’ll be joined by Professor Brian Cox teaching science, Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero doing Spanish lessons and ‘EastEnders’ actor Danny Dyer on history.

AttyB’s sessions will cover how we map the world and why animals look the way they do. They’re sure to inspire kids to want to go and get lost in nature when this is all over.

The lessons run on the BBC’s iPlayer and Red Button platforms and the Bitesize website, as well as on BBC Four and BBC Sounds.

Elsewhere, Tom Hardy’s reading bedtime stories and David Walliams has released loads of kids’ audiobooks for free.

And here’s our pick of things you can stream to keep kids entertained.