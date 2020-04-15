Night night! Tom Hardy is reading bedtime stories on the BBC

Not many people know this, but it's actually illegal and morally wrong not to have a crush Tom Hardy.

For that reason, whether you have kids or not, it’s compulsory for you to tune into CBeebies during the week beginning April 27. The actor will be reading a Bedtime Story at 6.50pm on the channel every night of the week.

First up is ‘Hug Me’ by Simona Ciraolo. ‘Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy,’ he says in the preview of the episode. ‘But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too.’ It’ll be followed by ‘There’s a Tiger in the Garden’ by Lizzy Stewart, ‘Don’t Worry, Little Crab’ by Chris Haughton and more tales later in the week.

Cute, eh? And he's doing it all from his garden, with Blue the french bulldog by his side.

This isn’t Hardy’s first CBBC storytelling rodeo. He first took the helm of ‘Bedtime Stories’ back in 2016. ‘He really wanted to be in something his children could watch, enjoy and remember,’ producer Claire Taylor said at the time. Goodnight Mr Tom!

