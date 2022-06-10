London
Little Mochi
Photograph: Little Mochi

Get free Little Moons ice cream at this pop-up billboard

Sample TikTok’s dessert of choice at this delicious London installation

Written by
Alice Saville
Chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mango... everyone knows the best ice cream flavour of all is ‘free’. And you can get your hands on some frozen treats for zero pounds and zero pence at a new installation that’s coming to Tottenham Court Road’s Whitfield Gardens from 8am to 7pm on Tuesday June 14.

Little Moons, manufacturer of artisanal mochi ice-cream balls, is installing a billboard with a twist: human arms will poke out through holes in its surface, and hand out free packets to passers-by. Both disconcerting and delicious. There’ll also be a chance to win prizes like Little Moons picnic blankets, tote bags and Luna Cinema tickets.

Little Moons mochi ice cream went viral on TikTok during lockdown last year, as content-starved influencers battled over the last packets in Tesco and Waitrose like hopped-up post-apocalyptic tweens. The brand is doubtless hoping its new installation will cause a similar stir. So it might be wise to get there early, before the selfie stick-wielding masses duke it out in central London’s heat-drenched streets. And if that all sounds like too much work? Why not ditch the whole free angle, dust the cobwebs off your wallet and splash out at London’s best places to buy ice cream

