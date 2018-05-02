Get free tacos for Cinco De Mayo this weekend

It’s Cinco de Mayo this Saturday (May 5) – an annual celebration of Mexican culture and, let’s be honest, the absolute best time of the year to eat spicy food and drink all the margaritas you can handle. In good food news, the Soho branch of Whole Foods Market is getting involved and giving away 150 free tacos between 3pm and 5pm at their in-store taqueria.

You don’t have to buy anything, you just need to show up. For some reason, flavours deliberately aren’t being confirmed until the day of the giveaway, but we’ve been told there will definitely be a meat and a vegetarian option. Happy Cinco de Mayo, amigos.

Whole Foods Market Piccadilly is at 20 Glasshouse St, W1B 5AR.

Free tacos are available from 3pm until 5pm on Saturday March 5.

Here’s our guide to London’s best Mexican food.

Sign up to get Time Out food news first.