To see you through Negroni Week and beyond

Lots of top London bars came up with new ways to get bottled cocktails to you while their doors were temporarily closed. But why drink from a bottle when you can have yourself a pouch?

London-based Asterley Bros – which makes vermouth, amaro and fernet in a workshop in Forest Hill – started working with expert bartender Joe Schofield during lockdown on cocktail recipes that champion its liquors. The pouches were originally part of a monthly subscription service, where you’d get a different seasonal cocktail each month – along with other samples and snacks – for £48.50. But now you can order the drink of your choice outright for £44.95 and have it delivered anywhere in the UK.

The cocktail-filled pouches can only be described as jumbo – each containing one litre’s worth of booze. That gets you ten cocktails in total, with specific instructions included on how to serve each drink (basically, just stash in the freezer before you pour over ice).

At present, the range includes a Pink Negroni – featuring pink grapefruit and rose liqueur – and another Negroni made with rhubarb-flavoured gin, as well as a Blackcurrant Spritz and a Fig Martinez.

It’s currently Negroni Week (September 14-20), and while the bitter Italian drink is fairly easy to master at home, this version could work well for any party of six – or for a month’s worth of lazy solo sipping.

Visit the Asterley Bros website to find out more and order the pouches.

