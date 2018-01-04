Get ready for the annual No Trousers Tube Ride this Sunday

Keep your eyes peeled on Sunday for a bunch of intrepid Londoners who’ll be ditching their trews and riding the Underground semi-starkers for this year’s ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’.

The annual event is back for its ninth year on Sunday January 7 for any Londoner who fancies baring their calves and feeling the breeze on their undercarriage. Last year more than 300 brave Londoners took part.

It’s not just we Brits going bare-legged underground. The event takes place in more than 60 countries across the world and began with the US’s No Pants Subway Ride in 2002.

Anyone can take part and organisers The Stiff Upper Lip Society say there are just two rules for taking part: 1) You must be game to take your trousers off (underwear can stay put, thanks) and, 2) You must keep a straight face while doing it.

If you fancy revealing your legs, the ride begins at 3pm and participants should meet at 11 Newport Place, WC2H 7JR. There’s also an after-party at 5pm at O’Neil’s on Wardour Street, at which, thankfully, you can put your bottoms back on. Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.

