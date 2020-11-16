The best green spaces for winter walks in London

London’s green spaces are lovely all year round, but there’s something especially beautiful about the city's woodlands and gardens in the middle of winter, with all those crunchy steps, frosty trees and misty views. And while the temptation in previous years has been to go into hibernation mode in the colder months, 2020 is a little different – we’ve all come to crave that time outside. So whether you’re after a great space to walk around for your daily exercise or on a chilly Sunday afternoon, somewhere to clear your head on Boxing Day or New Year’s Day or a place to enjoy some fresh London snowfall (fingers crossed!), check out this list. Remember that many public toilets remain closed in the capital, and do keep up with all the rules around moving around the city under social distancing. But otherwise, get outside and make the most of the daylight with a bracing winter walk around one of London’s best all-season green spaces.

RECOMMENDED: Explore outdoor London