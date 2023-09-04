Get your deckchairs out: London is getting a 30C blast of heat and sunshine this week

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for. After a depressingly wet ‘n’ miserable couple of months, this week London is set to get some proper summer weather. Not only will temperatures sit in the high 20Cs, but we might even get a bit of scorching 30C sunshine. Better late than never, eh?

Weather overlords the Met Office reckon that Londoners will get some balmy sun every day this week. The temps will peak on Wednesday, when the forecaster reckons we’re mostly likely to hit 30C or even 31C.

Sunshine and heat is likely to last all the way through until next Monday, after which the weather is apparently likely to get a lot more autumnal. From next Tuesday onwards, peak temperatures in the capital are looking like they’ll drop down to the low 20Cs.

So does this week’s weather count as a heatwave? Well, that might be a bit of a stretch. The Met Office describes a heatwave as ‘an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity’.

This isn’t likely to amount to that – it’s just a bit of nice weather. So, enjoy! You can find out the Met Office’s full, detailed forecast on the official website here.

