Get your festival fix for free at All Points East’s In the Neighbourhood

If you’re a Londoner with your finger on the pulse, you’ll already know about All Points East. If you don’t, hey, no judging. It’s only east London’s newest, coolest festival double-weekender, returning for a second year with headliners including The Strokes and Chris.

But anyway, we’re not here to flog you a ticket. In fact, we don’t need to, because, for one week only, you can enjoy the festival vibe without paying a penny. Between the two weekends of music, the folks behind APE are teaming up again with Tower Hamlets Council to offer a smorgasbord of free events in the festival’s sunny Victoria Park setting.

The initiative, called In the Neighbourhood, allows locals, farther-flung Londoners and those who don’t even live in the city to make the most of a) the area’s flourishing cultural scene and b) a freebie.

Events include (but definitely aren’t limited to) a craft beer fair, open-air screenings (of films like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Back to the Future’), yoga classes, creative workshops, storytelling, live music, drag and burlesque performances, plus a panel discussion with Frank Turner and gal-dem founder Liv Little linked to a screening of the gentrification documentary ‘Goodnight London’.

There’ll also be street food vans, cocktail bars and free-to-use tennis courts as well as kid-friendly shows and pop-ups for the weans to enjoy. Full disclosure: the JägerHaus is not one of them.

In the Neighbourhood takes place in Victoria Park, Mon May 27-Thu May 30. Everything is free!

