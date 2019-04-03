Get your gobble on at these incredibly niche London food and drink events

In a city where street food markets reign supreme, the wandering foodie can sometimes feel completely and totally overwhelmed. Thank the lord, then, for these upcoming food and drinks events, each of which has its own very specific niche...

If you haven’t heard of it before, you’ve been living under a flaky breadcrumb crust. The Scotch Egg Challenge is now in its ninth year, and it’s more full on than ever: the event sees a panel of egg-sperts conduct a blind taste test to find out who’s really cracked it in the scotch egg game from a shortlist of some of the city’s finest chefs. This year’s roster includes the likes of last year’s winner Meedu Saad from Smoking Goat, Brat’s Tomos Parry, Holborn Dining Room’s Calum Franklin and loads more. It’s free to attend, but you’d best scramble for a good spot to nab an oozy treat – those nearest get to eat the leftovers. Canonbury Tavern. Highbury & Islington tube. Wed Apr 10. Free entry.

Great balls of fire! London’s first hot sauce festival is here, with the Hot Sauce Society bringing together more than 30 independent hot sauce markets from around the UK and beyond. There’ll be fiery street food from Babek Brothers and Lord of the Wings on offer, red hot beer pong and plenty of spicy, saucy prizes up for grabs. Feeling hot, hot, hot? Nah, they’re just warming up mate. Copeland Park. Peckham Rye Overground. Sat Apr 13. Free.

If the former event seems a little too fiery for you, raise a milky mug to National Tea Day at this two-day festival. In 2019 you’ll find the festivities brewing at Tobacco Dock, with infusions flowing all day long, plenty of hands-on workshops to get stuck into, and mindfulness and yoga sessions, if that's your cup of… well, you get the picture. Tobacco Dock. Shadwell Overground. Sat Apr 13-Sun Apr 14. £15.

