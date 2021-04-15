Great pubs that you don't need to book
Organising ahead is for suckers. Why not just rock up to one of these and try your luck?
The pubs are open! That's good. All the pubs are booked up until November! That's not good. One result of the easing of lockdown rules to allow for outdoor dining has been a mad rush for seats. Quite simply there are more thirsty Londoners prepared to brave the cold than there are seats in beer gardens. So currently every pub is full of quite smug-looking, very organised people who booked their night out way back in February. Those people, quite frankly, suck.
This list, featuring pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating for which you do not have to book, will be updated regularly. Know a pub that should be on this thing? Let us know right now, thank you.
Albion
Halfway between Upper Street and the Caledonian Road, this Georgian boozer has an olde-worlde English charm entirely in keeping with its name. It’s far enough from the main thoroughfares to ensure there’s barely a whisper of traffic noise to be heard at the wooden tables in the walled beer garden.
Bank of Friendship
This independently run, strictly over-21s Highbury pub also doubles up as an intimate music venue, showcasing new talent at its Thursday night open mic sessions. Plus there's a beer garden for the warmer months (walk-ins only).
Boxpark Shoreditch
Cat & Mutton
The sizeable Cat & Mutton sits proudly at the helm of Hackney's Broadway Market, and has been welcoming its costermongers and consumers for 300 years. A mix of bookings and tables that are reserved for walk-ups.
Coach & Horses
This Soho institution may have mellowed somewhat since self-proclaimed ‘London’s rudest landlord’ Norman Balon finally hung up his polishing cloth in 2006, but there’s still plenty to make it stand out from the crowd. Reserves half its tables for walk-ups.
De Beauvoir Arms
A gastro pub on Southgate Road. Nice food and staff and a welcoming vibe overall. Quite a few tables out front, all reserved for people rocking up on the day.
The Dove
Broadway Market’s Dove walk-ins friendly and if they don't have a table for you at the time, they'll even call you once they do. Belgian beer heaven inside a continental-style tavern.
The Dovetail
Same as sister pub The Dove. The Dovetail in Farringdon is a modern European restaurant with a heavy influence from Belgium in both its food and its drink offerings.
Duke of Edinburgh
Popular Brixton boozer with an enormous beer garden. Home to Plonk Crazy Golf's nine-hole jungle-themed course.
Faltering Fullback
This vaguely Irish pub has long been a Finsbury Park favourite, and that's 98 percent down to its amazing garden. Drinks are reasonably priced, the Thai food is good and it’s a sport-watchers paradise, but these are just cherries on the verdant layer cake that is its three storeys of leafy nooks, crannies and look-out posts outside.
The Farrier
This is a new pub in Camden with a great menu and loads of wine. While you can book, the owners also encourage customers to turn up and try their luck with the tables set aside daily for disorganised, happy-go-lucky people like you.
The Globe
City pub in Moorgate, near the Roman Wall, the Globe is part of the Nicholson's chain.
The Hope And Anchor
Halfway between Brixton and Clapham, the Hope & Anchor has a big old garden.
Mercato Metropolitano
A 45,000 square foot market space offering a mixture of Italian and London based artisan producers including "the best pizza maker" from Naples, supposedly. Seats over 500 people. No booking at all. Views of The Shard, if that's your thing.
The Junction
Jazz-inflected local fave (with a nice menu) in South London with covered tables set outside for people who just turn up. Looks nice.
Perry Hill
A well-lovd gastropub in Catford, under new management as of this year. One of the largest beer gardens in all of South London, no less. The menu is now pretty impressive and they've done a great job of renovating the place while retaining its character.
The Salisbury
Built in 1898, this place is absolutely massive. Taxidermy cases and ornate cornicing decorate the central, beer-focused bar, and drinkers take their pick from private booths, fireside armchairs or more sociable clusters of tables and chairs in one of two huge spaces.
Spurstowe Arms
One of the more mature pubs in the Hackney canon, the Spurstowe Arms works a sophisticated stripped-back charm, never trying too hard to impress. It's first come first served in the beer garden.
The Sun of Camberwell
A really great gastropub in Camberwell that's often less rammed than bars closer to the green. Not because it's any less inviting, but because it has more space and is tucked away on Coldharbour Lane. There are booths to get comfy in, stylishly mismatched tables and chairs, a lvoely skylight and ample outdoor seating in the front and back. Food includes seasonal British pub fare.
Tommy Tucker
This bar and restaurant does sell a few good beers, but its always been very popular with wine fans. Lovely pavement seating for walk-ins only.
White Hart
The White Hart in Stoke Newington always leave tables reserved for walk-ins.
