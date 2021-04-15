Organising ahead is for suckers. Why not just rock up to one of these and try your luck?

The pubs are open! That's good. All the pubs are booked up until November! That's not good. One result of the easing of lockdown rules to allow for outdoor dining has been a mad rush for seats. Quite simply there are more thirsty Londoners prepared to brave the cold than there are seats in beer gardens. So currently every pub is full of quite smug-looking, very organised people who booked their night out way back in February. Those people, quite frankly, suck.

This list, featuring pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating for which you do not have to book, will be updated regularly. Know a pub that should be on this thing? Let us know right now, thank you.

