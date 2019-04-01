Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Giant inflatable boobs have popped up all over Shoreditch
Giant inflatable boobs have popped up all over Shoreditch

By James Manning Posted: Monday April 1 2019, 1:00pm

Inflatable breast for Elvie #FreeTheFeed campaign
Photograph: Tom Nicholson

Yes, it’s April Fool’s Day. No, this isn’t a joke. Inflatable breasts really have appeared on several east London rooftops.

Inflatable breast for Elvie #FreeTheFeed campaign

Photograph: Tom Nicholson

Five boobs of various sizes and skin tones popped up yesterday for Mother’s Day, as part of awareness-raising by women’s tech company Elvie. The start-up launched a wearable breast pump in September and its #FreeTheFeed campaign aims to make more British women feel comfortable breastfeeding in public.

Inflatable breast for Elvie #FreeTheFeed campaign

Photograph: Tom Nicholson

The boobs can be found bobbing over Shoreditch Grind, Village Underground, Columbia Road, Ely’s Yard and Bethnal Green Road until the end of today, when they’ll sadly be deflated and Shoreditch will return to having its regular number of massive tits. Wahey!

