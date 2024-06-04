All the Taylor Swift events and parties happening in London for the Eras Tour

From drag brunches and quizzes to party buses and mini-golf, the capital is officially entering its Eras Tour era

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour isn’t just any world tour. So far, it’s boosted economies by millions of pounds, created literal shockwaves and has spawned hundreds of spin-off parties in each and every city she’s performed in.

After stopping off in North and South America, Australia and parts of Europe, soon it will be London’s turn to host the Eras Tour. If you’re heading to the real thing and just want to warm up your vocal chords for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ or you missed out on tickets but still want to get your Eras fix, here’s our comprehensive roundup of all the Swiftie shindigs happening across the city.

T aylor Swift events and parties in London

Taylor Swift Themed Quiz at Waterstones Piccadilly

Who does the red scarf belong to? What's Tay’s lucky number? Were these words written by Swift or Shakespeare? Put your Swiftie knowledge to the test at this quiz hosted by author Kat McKenna at Waterstones Piccadilly. Stick around after the quiz is over to take part in some friendship bracelet making. It’s happening on June 11 at 6.30pm. You can secure your place here.

Swiftageddon

The OG of Taylor raves. In its own words, this clubnight is ‘dedicated to worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift’ and has organised a bunch of pre-parties at Troxy ahead of the main event. It’ll start with a night dedicated to the songs of Fearless, Speak Now and Red on Friday, June 7 then pay homage to 1989, Reputation, folklore and Lover on Saturday, June 8, followed by Debut, evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department on June 15.



You can book your ticket here.

Taylor Swift Drag Brunch at OXBO Bankside



Die hard Swiftie Sofia Stardust will be polishing up real nice and hosting a one-off Taylor-themed bottomless drag brunch at OXBO Bankside on Saturday, June 29. Expect live renditions of Tay’s biggest hits, Eras-inspired desserts and cocktails and a game of Swiftie bingo with prizes.

Tickets start at £42 per person and can be booked on the OXBO website.

Swiftie brunch and minigolf at Puttshack

Score a hole in one while belting out ‘Anti-Hero’ at Puttshack’s brunch dedicated to all things Taylor on Sunday, June 23. Treat yourself to bottomless bubbly, beer and mocktails plus a round a mini-golf soundtracked by non-stop Swift and a performances from a few drag queen. Get yourself a spot here.

Taylor Swift brunch at Ballie Ballerson

You know what they say: you can never have too many Taylor Swift brunches. This one actually happens every single Saturday, not just when the Eras tour is in town. As you dance to ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘Cruel Summer’, you'll get to enjoy bottomless pizza, down unlimited drinks and, of course, dive into a gigantic ball pit. Reserve a spot over on the Ballie Ballerson site.

Swiftie Tour with London Bar Bus

Scream Taylor’s most iconic lyrics over the streets on London on board this travelling rooftop bar. Every Friday and Saturday from June 1 to 22, Tootbus’ Bar Bus will be transformed into a Swiftie-mobile. There will be Eras-inspired drinks and cupcakes, plus a playlist that follows Taylor’s career from small country songwriter to huge global superstar. All aboard here.

The Treehouse Era at Treehouse Hotel London

If you're still after somewhere to stay for your Eras experience, why not go the whole hog and book an entire Taylor Swift package at the Treehouse Hotel. For the nights of June 21-23 and August 15-20, the hotel is offering Swifties a package that includes transfers to and from the concert, a selection of friendship bracelets and tinted glasses, plus a £30 food and beverage credit so you can get breakfast at midnight post gig.

Tempted? The offers starts at £445 per room and you can book here.

Club de Fromage Afterparty



Head to the O2 Academy in Islington on June 22 and/or August 17 for an unofficial Eras afterparty. As per the cheesy clubnight’s normal offering, you can expect confetti cannons, balloons, hula hooping and deafening singalongs to all of Taylor's greatest hits. Book here.

Heaven Afterparty

If three hours of back to back Taylor on the Eras tour just isn’t long enough for you, try five hours at Heaven’s Eras Afterparty on June 23. Tickets start at just £5.

Eras fever

