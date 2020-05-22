Gloria is now delivering its Italian party dishes

Its massive lasagne, carbonara and lemon meringue pie are all on the menu

You’ve been telling yourself since lockdown started that you’d make your own pasta from scratch, but have you? No. Will you? Also no. Thankfully, OTT Italian restaurant Gloria has you covered. The Shoreditch eatery (and its sister site Circolo Popolare in Soho) has just started doing delivery via Deliveroo.

For the first time, it’s serving up burgers and chips, having transformed its ‘big balls’ (no sniggering) into a patty with ’nduja sauce, spinach, garlic and herb mayo, and parmigiano fondue. There are also old favourites, including the Big Lasagne (available in portions for one, two and four), as well as DIY pasta kits: there’s fresh mafalda with truffle sauce, mascarpone, and champignon mushrooms, and everyone’s favourite, carbonara (sadly the massive wheel of cheese it’s usually served in doesn’t come with it).

The restaurant has also introduced a deli offering, with charcuterie (prosciutto! Salami! Guanciale!), cheese (parmigiano! Pecorino! Gorgonzola stracchino!), olive oil and tinned tomatoes.

On the booze front, there’s wine, beer and and four pre-made, vacuum-packed cocktails including Negronight Call, Zoom Service, Gin Service and Sex on the Couch.

You almost definitely won’t have room for dessert but, either way, it’s basically compulsory to order tiramisu or lemon meringue pie when you go to Gloria – sorry, I don’t make the rules. Both are available on the takeaway menu, now as single portions rather than a slice of a big pie. Alternatively, you can opt for the XXL tiramisu option, which is an entire tray, because... why not?

If you need us we’ll be ordering a four-portion Big Lasagne for one. Ciao!

Gloria and Circolo Popolare are available on Deliveroo. The restaurants’ delivery radius changes depending on Deliveroo’s algorithms but it’s roughly two miles from each. So places covered will likely include Hackney, Clerkenwell, Islington, Bethnal Green, Farringdon and the City via Gloria, and Soho, Mayfair, Covent Garden, Marylebone, Fitzrovia, Camden and Westminster via Circolo Popolare.

