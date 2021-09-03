Go underground to solve an immersive Mail Rail murder mystery

Ever fancied yourself as a detective? At this immersive murder mystery game coming to London later this month, you can be just that. You’ll get to interrogate the suspects, decode the clues, track down the killer – and ride on a secret underground train. We could certainly think of worse things to do with two hours.

Hosted by Fever at The Postal Museum, Murder Mystery: Murder on the Underground promises to whisk you right back to an eerie autumn morning in 1930, when a body has been found in the tunnels of the Clerkenwell Sorting Office. It’s your job to crack the case: you’ll have to follow your detective instincts and investigate leads to unmask the killer.

The location of the experience could not be more authentic. The Postal Museum’s hidden railway, Mail Rail, used to deliver London’s post through the underground and will offer you a trusty ride while you purge the haunted tunnels. Just make sure you have your wits about you – it certainly sounds next-level immersive...

Murder Mystery: Murder on the Underground takes place from Sep 18 at The Postal Museum, WC1X 0DA, starting at 6pm or 9pm. Tickets cost £40 and can be purchased here.

