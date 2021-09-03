London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The inside of the Mail Rail experience
Photograph: Miles Willis

Go underground to solve an immersive Mail Rail murder mystery

There’s a killer loose somewhere in The Postal Museum’s tunnels

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

Ever fancied yourself as a detective? At this immersive murder mystery game coming to London later this month, you can be just that. You’ll get to interrogate the suspects, decode the clues, track down the killer – and ride on a secret underground train. We could certainly think of worse things to do with two hours.

Hosted by Fever at The Postal Museum, Murder Mystery: Murder on the Underground promises to whisk you right back to an eerie autumn morning in 1930, when a body has been found in the tunnels of the Clerkenwell Sorting Office. It’s your job to crack the case: you’ll have to follow your detective instincts and investigate leads to unmask the killer. 

The location of the experience could not be more authentic. The Postal Museum’s hidden railway, Mail Rail, used to deliver London’s post through the underground and will offer you a trusty ride while you purge the haunted tunnels. Just make sure you have your wits about you – it certainly sounds next-level immersive...

Murder Mystery: Murder on the Underground takes place from Sep 18 at The Postal Museum, WC1X 0DA, starting at 6pm or 9pm. Tickets cost £40 and can be purchased here

Check out immersive theatre in London.

ABBA are back and playing an indefinite virtual residency in Stratford

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.