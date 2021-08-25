London
International Dog Day sets sail
GoBoat is offering free voyages for pups and their humans this Thursday

You're the capitain this International Dog Day

Written by
Jess Phillips
As dog people of London already know, this Thursday is International Dog Day; a 24-hour period exclusively dedicated to pimping your poodle, spotlighting your schnauzer, bragging about your bulldog, and attempting to claw one's pet to the dizzying heights of Bob the street cat stardom. RIP, little guy.

We know you've been waiting patiently to find out what bone-shaped treat is being pulled out of the bag for this year's occasion. And the answer is...free boat rides for the fluff balls!

On Thursday August 26, GoBoat is offering boat trips to anyone who hops aboard a vessel with a dog in tow. The boats will be available at both GoBoat locations in Paddington (Regent's Canal) and Kingston (River Thames) and will run all day from 9am until 6pm. Not a bad deal, considering it'll usually cost you a hairy £79 an hour.

The voyages will last up to 60 minutes and can accommodate up to eight people - plus the pups. And you'll get to be the captain too, as the eco-conscious electric boats are self-driving.

Speaking about the inspiration for the one-off offer, GoBoat Co-Founder, Julian Wootton, says: “The last 18 months have been tough for everyone, so anything that we can do to put a smile on people’s faces and get a tail wagging is always a bonus."

Enjoy the Central Line armpit tango, feline-loving losers, we've got a ship to sail!

London for dog lovers

The best boat trips in London

