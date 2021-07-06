London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bob the street cat is getting his own statue.
Wikimedia CommonsBob the street cat is getting his own statue.

Street Cat Bob is getting his own bronze statue in Islington

Big Issue vendor James Bowen will unveil the statue next week

By Jess Phillips
Advertising

London’s most famous ginger is finally getting his own statue.

No, not that one. We’re talking about Bob, the street cat.

Next week, on July 12, the four-legged pet is being immortalised in bronze on Islington Green.

The statue, designed by Tanya Russel, has been funded by more than 100,000 donations worldwide and will sit near his old pitch at Angel tube station. The location is especially fitting as it is in front of Waterstone’s, where his human James Bowen penned their incredible story of unlikely friendship.

Big Issue vendor Bowen wrote about their unique bond in ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’. The book became an international bestseller, selling more than 9 million copies worldwide, with the tale being turned into an award-winning film in 2016. Naturally, Bob played himself.

Bowen met Bob in 2007 when he spent his last £30 paying for the stray to see a vet. He credits the ginger tom cat with rescuing him from living rough and weaning him off heroin. 

For more than 13 years the pair became local celebrities in north London and travelled the globe side by side until last June when Bob passed away at the age of 14 having been hit by a car.

Fans will be able to pay tribute to the MVF (most valued feline, obvs) and watch the statue unveiling via a live broadcast on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.

Bob, we didn’t deserve you.

London events in July.

Things to do in London this weekend.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.