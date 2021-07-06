Bob the street cat is getting his own statue.

London’s most famous ginger is finally getting his own statue.

No, not that one. We’re talking about Bob, the street cat.

Next week, on July 12, the four-legged pet is being immortalised in bronze on Islington Green.

The statue, designed by Tanya Russel, has been funded by more than 100,000 donations worldwide and will sit near his old pitch at Angel tube station. The location is especially fitting as it is in front of Waterstone’s, where his human James Bowen penned their incredible story of unlikely friendship.

Big Issue vendor Bowen wrote about their unique bond in ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’. The book became an international bestseller, selling more than 9 million copies worldwide, with the tale being turned into an award-winning film in 2016. Naturally, Bob played himself.

Bowen met Bob in 2007 when he spent his last £30 paying for the stray to see a vet. He credits the ginger tom cat with rescuing him from living rough and weaning him off heroin.

For more than 13 years the pair became local celebrities in north London and travelled the globe side by side until last June when Bob passed away at the age of 14 having been hit by a car.

Fans will be able to pay tribute to the MVF (most valued feline, obvs) and watch the statue unveiling via a live broadcast on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.

Bob, we didn’t deserve you.

