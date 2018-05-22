Going to All Points East this Friday? Here's our guide to the stagetimes

All Points East is the brand-new festival in Victoria Park this year. Tickets are still available for all days this weekend, and if you're lucky enough to be going, here's our stagetime-based suggestions of who to see when...

2pm

Welcome to the first year of All Points East! Seven stages await you, but none are quite as special as Despacio – the all-day Balearic disco run by the Soulwax brothers and James Murphy. It’s powered by a bespoke soundsystem, which surrounds the indoor dancefloor, and through which the trio will be playing the finest slo-disco bangers. Expect them to ease you in smoothly.



2.55pm

Now you’ve got your dancing shoes broken in and ready to go, head over to the West Stage for vibey newcomers Confidence Man. Touting ’90s dance-pop inflected kitschy bangers, complete with full-on synchronised routines, they’re infectious enough to make you believe it’s 3am at Glastonbury instead of 3pm in Hackney.



4.05pm

Don’t go anywhere, because next up on the West Stage is the oddball sound of mega-buzzy newcomers Superorganism. Fronted by teen singer Orono, and featuring three primary-colour-clad backing singers, visuals of cat gifs and a song about being a prawn, there won’t be any doubt as to whether you’re at the right stage with this lot.



4.30pm

Hot-foot it to the North Stage to catch the rest of Hookworms’ set. Previously, the Leeds outfit might have cut an anomalous shape on today’s most danceable of bills, but on this year’s ‘Microshift’ the band swapped fuzzy kraut-punk for joyous, shimmering rhythmic brilliance. Watch them flourish.



5pm

Time to head to the adventurous X Stage, an ‘in the round’ outdoor structure with a hovering DJ booth – from which the always fantastic Gerd Janson will be rocking one off right about now.

6pm

Jog over to the Jägerhaus for a quick shot and a late-afternoon dance to techno types Vessels.



7.20pm

It’s been five years since Yeah Yeah Yeahs hit London soil. Are we worried iconic singer Karen O will have lost any of her firecracker punk genius? Are we bollocks. Kicking off the main stage’s early ’00s New York doubleheader of dreams, the unspeakably cool trio will be showing the young uns how it’s done. Again.



8.05pm

Tempting as it may be to wait it out for the main event, you’d be a god darn fool if you didn’t run to catch at least a little of French synth-pop kings Phoenix’s set over on the North Stage. Now six albums in, they’ve got sprightly singalong hits for days.



9.10pm

And then it’s all over to the East Stage to congregate at the altar of LCD Soundsystem. Sure, James Murphy and his band might be in their second year back after their previous, temporary split, but we’re still not over it. So grab your pals, ‘dance yrself clean’ and if you’re STILL up for more, head to Hangar in London Fields. The band are hitting the decks for one of their always legendary afterparties.