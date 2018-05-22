Going to All Points East this Saturday? Here's who to see and when

All Points East is the brand-new festival in Victoria Park this year. Tickets are still available for all days this weekend, and if you're lucky enough to be going, here's our stagetime-based suggestions of who to see when...

2pm

If James Murphy can make it down to DJ with Despacio after last night’s LCD headline set, then the least you can do is turn up to dance! Kicking off at 2pm, Murphy's sublime indoor disco with co-created and helmed by the Soulwax brothers will be going straight through till 8pm today.



3pm

Time to head over to the North Stage to witness Londoner Kojey Radical’s atmospheric, spoken-word infused hip hop. Things might get a bit heavy, but it’ll be worth it – trust us.



4pm

Then, you’ve just got time for a quick bar trip before you go back for the smooth, sunshiny sounds of Rex Orange County. Not only is the Surrey lad a regular member of Frank Ocean’s band (not too shabby), he’s also winning hearts all over for his own warm bedroom soul.



5pm

Hold up, I think we’re about ready for some jazz. Stay with us here: we’re not talking four old blokes in a pub basement, we’re talking about the experimental sounds of Toronto instrumentalists BadBadNotGood (who are actually very very GoodGoodNotBad). Over to the West Stage with you!



5.30pm

You’ll miss the first 15 minutes of Stefflon Don over on the East Stage, but that’s okay. You’ve still got a full half hour to indulge in the wares of hip hop’s woman-of-the-moment, including bangers like ‘Cigarette’ and ‘Hurtin’ Me’.



6.40pm

Grab some tissues before heading to the West Stage for melancholic Swede Lykke Li, who’ll be plucking heartstrings with cuts from forthcoming LP ‘So Sad So Sexy’.



7.30pm

Pick up the pieces of your fragile heart and trot down to the X Stage as the effervescent global disco collector they call Hunee will be tearing it up a storm right now.



8.05pm

It’s time to kick into a new gear over at the West Stage as dance titans Justice take us into the evening with their maximal, kick-ass live show.



8.30pm

Then we’re giving you the green light (geddit?) to leg it over to the North Stage for Lorde. She technically starts at 8.15pm, but what’s 15 minutes between friends? Let yourself be serenaded by some of the smartest pop on the block.



9.25pm

And, of course, you’ll be wanting to round off your Saturday night with headliners, The xx. Romy, Oli and Jamie might be old hands at this game by now, but you can bet they’ll be bringing out the big guns for their hometown return. Aided by Jamie xx’s beats, the band are no longer the shy kids at the party. They’re the properly joyous, top-of-the-bill gods we need right now.