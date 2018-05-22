Going to All Points East this Sunday? Here's a planner for the day

All Points East is the brand-new festival in Victoria Park this year. Tickets are still available for all days this weekend, and if you're lucky enough to be going, here's our stagetime-based suggestions of who to see when...

2.05pm

Though bands start from noon on Sunday, we’re going to suggest easing in a little later with the riveting mellow guitar funk of the sublime Khruangbin on the East Stage. The three-piece are the absolute tonic for any hangover. Fact.



3.40pm

On the same post-hangover tip, stroll on over to the West Stage for the second half of hyped London soul boy Yellow Days.



5.10pm

Get some more new music in you over on the smaller Firestone Stage with LA singer Kelsey Lu. A classically trained cellist with a strong line in powerful, heartbreaking vocals, she might just be your ‘I saw her first’ moment of the weekend.



5.50pm

Back to the West Stage with you! This time for Kelela – whose hypnotic, alternative R&B got the music world all in a tizz upon the release of last year’s debut ‘Take Me Apart’. If you want basslines that you can feel up your spine, she’s got you sorted.



6.30pm

We hope you’ve got a straw in something tropical, because you’re going to need it over on the North Stage. Sure Friendly Fires have been away for a few years, but has anyone reached the sheer, sparkling poolside peak of ‘Paris’ or ‘Kiss of Life’ since then? Well, exactly. Welcome them back with open arms.



7.30pm

But don’t let your guard down too much, because ol’ Papa John himself (that’s Father John Misty) will be luring you back to the East Stage for a serenade of wry, sardonic brilliance. Like any seasoned showman, Misty knows how to put on a performance too: dancing, prancing and falling to his knees at any given moment.



8.15pm

If you want one last boogie before the weekend draws to a close, then Beck’ll be showing you a good time on the North Stage right about now. Ushering in one his most uptempo, dancefloor-ready phases yet with recent LP ‘Colors’, this incarnation of the musically shape-shifting stalwart is a disco-inflected bop that’s born for the festival field.



9.15pm

And it’s left to the unparalleled icon that is Björk to close the weekend in truly unique style. Bringing her ‘Utopia’ show to the UK for the first time, what the Icelandic legend will serve up is anyone’s guess. But thanks to the sneak peeks of lavish, fantastical costumes we’ve seen already, it looks like she’ll be taking us to an entirely different planet.