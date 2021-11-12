Want Gordon Ramsay* to cook your Christmas lunch? Well you’re gonna have to shell out some mega pounds for the pleasure.

This festive season Gordo’s Savoy Grill is serving a slap-up six-course Xmas din dins on December 25 with all the trimmings; we talking Arnold Bennett soufflé, roast Norfolk turkey with cranberry sauce and stuffing (or beef welly or dover sole grenobloise), a trad Christmas pud and a cheese plate. There’s just one Colombo-style thing… it’s £275 per person. Oof.

And that’s before you’ve added on any drinks or the service charge. Oof again. Now, we know the Savoy Grill isn’t the cheapest place to get a meal at the best of times, but this budget-buster is pretty damn brutal. Christmas isn’t a cheap holiday, either, so we've compiled a list of festive things to do for free – not including Gordo’s big dins. We’ve got a mega Christmas tree bike ride, loitering with intent in Harrods, a service at St Paul’s, a stroll to see the competitive decorations of Lower Morden Lane, a gaze at the snowscapes in the National Gallery, Walthamstow’s living advent calendar, the firs of King’s Wood and a virtual carol concert.

*PS: We’re pretty sure that despite having his name above the door, Gordon doesn’t actually spend his evenings in this particular kitchen.

