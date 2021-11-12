London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Justin Mandel
Photograph: Justin Mandel

Gordon Ramsay’s Christmas lunch costs £275 a head (not including drinks)

Flash Gordon is giving Salt Bae a run for his money

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Want Gordon Ramsay* to cook your Christmas lunch? Well you’re gonna have to shell out some mega pounds for the pleasure.

This festive season Gordo’s Savoy Grill is serving a slap-up six-course Xmas din dins on December 25 with all the trimmings; we talking Arnold Bennett soufflé, roast Norfolk turkey with cranberry sauce and stuffing (or beef welly or dover sole grenobloise), a trad Christmas pud and a cheese plate. There’s just one Colombo-style thing… it’s £275 per person. Oof. 

And that’s before you’ve added on any drinks or the service charge. Oof again. Now, we know the Savoy Grill isn’t the cheapest place to get a meal at the best of times, but this budget-buster is pretty damn brutal. Christmas isn’t a cheap holiday, either, so we've compiled a list of festive things to do for free – not including Gordo’s big dins. We’ve got a mega Christmas tree bike ride, loitering with intent in Harrods, a service at St Paul’s, a stroll to see the competitive decorations of Lower Morden Lane, a gaze at the snowscapes in the National Gallery, Walthamstow’s living advent calendar, the firs of King’s Wood and a virtual carol concert. 

*PS: We’re pretty sure that despite having his name above the door, Gordon doesn’t actually spend his evenings in this particular kitchen.

Here are loads of things to do in London this Christmas - some of them are even cheap!

In fact, these ones are definitely free!

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.