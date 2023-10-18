Gourmet doughnut shop Longboys is opening two new London outlets

The eclair-doughnut brand is doubling its number of shops in the capital

Londoners, we have news you dough-nut want to miss out on. Longboys, a sweet bakery brand known for its long, mega-packed eclair-doughnut hybrids, is expanding with two brand-new London outlets.

Longboys already has stores in King’s Cross and Wembley Park, but it’s about to double its output. New outlets in Liverpool Street and Borough Yards are set to open over the next couple of months.

The Liverpool Street branch is set to open at the end of October, while the Borough Yards outlet is scheduled to start welcoming customers in early November. The Borough Yards store will be Longboys’ biggest yet, with 45 covers over two floors, while the Liverpool Street branch will be more of a grab-and-go kind of affair.

Apparently the new stores will have all Longboys’ usual favourites, as well as some seasonal flavours like Sticky Toffee Pudding, Coconut Chocolate, Vanilla Malt and Apple Crumble.

So, fans of Longboys gourmet eclair finger doughnuts will find them easier than ever before! So much for our waistlines, eh?

