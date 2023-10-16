Eggslut is opening a brand-new branch in east London

Eggslut: the LA-hailing restaurant dedicated to serving up the finest egg sandwiches – AKA the world’s best hangover food – has been rescuing hungover Londoners ever since it opened its first UK branch in 2019. Now with four outposts in the capital, Eggslut is soon opening a new restaurant in east London.

Mark your calendars, because Eggslut will open in East Village in Stratford on Saturday October 28. This time it won’t just be serving breakfast sandos – the Stratford Eggslut promises to have an evening menu, thought up by the executive chef Bruno Pires.

There will be egg sandos galore, as this will be Eggslut’s largest British venue to date. The new spot will have seating for up to 90 customers, with an outdoor terrace with views of Victory Parade and Park.

One new sandwich that will be on the menu has already been revealed: The Romesco will be a brioche bun stuffed with slow-cooked crispy pork belly, free-range over medium egg, romesco sauce and rocket.

Bruno Pires said: ‘We are so excited to bring another store to our customers. Longer opening hours, new menu items, big terrace for the warmer days. We had so many followers asking to open in East London and we can’t wait!’

Breakfast and brunch food on Time Out

From boozy brunches, to proper greasy spoons and posh breakfast spots, we’ve got you covered when it comes to eggs, pancakes, shaksuka and more.

Did you see that London’s best samosa has been crowned?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode ten with Derren Brown in Hoxton is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.