London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Eggslut sandwich
Photograph: Eggslut

Eggslut is opening a brand-new branch in east London

It’ll be the chain’s biggest UK outpost

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Eggslut: the LA-hailing restaurant dedicated to serving up the finest egg sandwiches – AKA the world’s best hangover food – has been rescuing hungover Londoners ever since it opened its first UK branch in 2019. Now with four outposts in the capital, Eggslut is soon opening a new restaurant in east London

Mark your calendars, because Eggslut will open in East Village in Stratford on Saturday October 28. This time it won’t just be serving breakfast sandos – the Stratford Eggslut promises to have an evening menu, thought up by the executive chef Bruno Pires. 

There will be egg sandos galore, as this will be Eggslut’s largest British venue to date. The new spot will have seating for up to 90 customers, with an outdoor terrace with views of Victory Parade and Park. 

One new sandwich that will be on the menu has already been revealed: The Romesco will be a brioche bun stuffed with slow-cooked crispy pork belly, free-range over medium egg, romesco sauce and rocket.

Bruno Pires said: ‘We are so excited to bring another store to our customers. Longer opening hours, new menu items, big terrace for the warmer days. We had so many followers asking to open in East London and we can’t wait!’

Breakfast and brunch food on Time Out 

From boozy brunches, to proper greasy spoons and posh breakfast spots, we’ve got you covered when it comes to eggs, pancakes, shaksuka and more. 

Did you see that London’s best samosa has been crowned?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode ten with Derren Brown in Hoxton is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.