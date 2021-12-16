London
Miguel's Pizza
Grab a free slice of pizza today in Notting Hill

Alice Saville
Yup, the world’s looking a bit gloomy right now: the virus we’re all fed up of talking about is rife, the skies are grey, and ‘Succession’ is over for another season. But if there’s one thing that can lift our scattered spirits it’s a good freebie. And the nice people at Miguel’s Pizza in Notting Hill are supplying just that.

Head to Neyba on Westbourne Grove, a new multi-cuisine kitchen and grocer, from noon today and you’ll be rewarded with a free slice of Miguel’s classic New York pizza. It features a sourdough base, tomato, oregano, and the main attraction, a hefty Big Apple-style layer of thick mozzarella.

Miguel’s Pizza is the brainchild of Miguel Barclay, who’s passionate about bringing cheap but delicious eats to the world: he’s known for One Pound Meals, the Instagram and YouTube account serving up recipes for meals that cost just a quid. So giving away free pizza is totally on brand: get yourself a slice for lunch, and you can put the cash you saved towards that ever-growing Christmas shopping list. 

Free pizza slices are available at Miguel’s Pizza at Neyba, 115 Westbourne Grove, from noon today.

Heads up, more tube disruption is expected this weekend.

Chin Chin has created an edible Christmas tree.

