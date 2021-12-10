It comes with hazelnut ice cream, chocolate cake and is even decorated

A new, edible kind of Christmas tree has made its way to London. And no, this one is not getting mocked on social media. Dessert specialists Chin Chin have created an extremely festive new menu item: Christmas tree baked Alaska. It's a green, limited-edition ice cream and cake treat, and makes for a good Instagram picture. It might even be more photogenic than your actual Christmas tree.

From December 11, head over to the Soho ice cream spot to try this self-described ‘over-the-top’ dessert. The dish is filled with nougat glacé hazelnut ice cream, as well as chocolate cake. Then it’s all encased in sour cherry meringue. And just in case you needed just one more edible element, the tree also features chow-able decorations.

The Christmas Tree Baked Alaska is £8.95 and it is available just on weekends. You only have the weeks leading up to Christmas to try it, so don’t wait around. We are pretty confident this tree will not need to be replaced.

Chin Chin, 54 Greek St, London W1D 3DS

