London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Christmas Tree Baked Alaska
Photo: Justine Trickett

Chin Chin has created an edible Christmas tree

It comes with hazelnut ice cream, chocolate cake and is even decorated

Written by
Margaret Dener
Advertising

A new, edible kind of Christmas tree has made its way to London. And no, this one is not getting mocked on social media. Dessert specialists Chin Chin have created an extremely festive new menu item: Christmas tree baked Alaska. It's a green, limited-edition ice cream and cake treat, and makes for a good Instagram picture. It might even be more photogenic than your actual Christmas tree.

From December 11, head over to the Soho ice cream spot to try this self-described ‘over-the-top’ dessert. The dish is filled with nougat glacé hazelnut ice cream, as well as chocolate cake. Then it’s all encased in sour cherry meringue. And just in case you needed just one more edible element, the tree also features chow-able decorations.

The Christmas Tree Baked Alaska is £8.95 and it is available just on weekends. You only have the weeks leading up to Christmas to try it, so don’t wait around. We are pretty confident this tree will not need to be replaced.

Chin Chin, 54 Greek St, London W1D 3DS

Try the new Aldi champagne bar

E-scooters set to be banned from all London public transport 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.