Heads up, more tube disruption is expected this weekend

If you’ve thus far escaped an Omicron scare and were intending to embark on a frantic last-minute Christmas shopping trip over the weekend, you might want to reconsider your travel plans because the tube is gonna be a nightmare again.

Transport for London this morning announced that tube disruption is expected to continue this weekend as the result of strike action by the RMT union beginning on Friday December 17 at 8.30pm and continuing all the way through until 4.29am on Sunday December 19.

Severe disruption is anticipated on the Central and Victoria lines from Friday evening, with other lines likely to be busier as a result.

Saturday’s full-day strike, meanwhile, is expected to cause disruption on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines. This will include Central and Victoria line Night Tube services, which resumed two weekends ago.

The Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines are also expected to be busier than usual on Saturday as travellers seek alternative routes, while buses through central London and national rail services into the capital are also likely to be more crowded throughout the day.

Disruption to services should be over by Sunday morning at around 8am, so if you’re planning a mammoth Oxford Street sesh, we’d recommend delaying until Sunday afternoon.

As always, if you need to travel over the weekend, TfL recommends checking routes beforehand and opting for buses where possible.

And don’t forget to wear a mask, because London is now an Omicron hotspot.

